Zibo, Shandong, accelerates its transformation into the biggest pre-prepared food industrial base in northern China

ZIBO, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Themed along the lines of building a better future for the pre-prepared food industry and for enjoying the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine, the 2022 China (Shandong) Pre-prepared Food Industry Development Conference hosted by the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce, the People’s Government of Zibo, and the China Pre-prepared Food Industry Alliance was recently held in Zibo, Shandong Province. More than 300 experts, scholars, and leaders from the pre-prepared food industry gathered to discuss development ideas for the industry and to promote industry exchange and cooperation, according to the Information Office of the People’s Government of Zibo.



The scene of the conference

“Pre-prepared food connects the field with the dining table, creates a value chain that integrates primary, secondary and tertiary industry levels, and targets a market worth a trillion yuan,” said Jiang Duntao, Secretary of the CPC Zibo Municipal Committee, in his speech at the conference. He pointed out that Zibo will accelerate its transformation into one of the biggest pre-prepared food industrial bases in northern China and bring the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine to the whole world by creating Zibo Flavor, a high-end brand in Zibo’s pre-prepared food sector, and creating a 100 billion yuan industrial cluster within five years. In order to achieve these goals, Zibo will accelerate and promote the formation of industrial clusters, the centralization of companies, the integration of policies, and the aggregation of resources.

The report on high-quality development of Zibo’s pre-prepared food industry and news of Zibo’s two billion yuan pre-prepared food innovation industry development fund were both released at the conference. Additionally, the Park Federation of China Pre-prepared Food Industry Alliance and the Northern China Pre-prepared Food Industry Demonstration Base were officially established. Projects such as the Northern China Health Food Industrial Park in the Zibo Economic Development Zone and the Qilu Pre-prepared Food Science and Technology Industrial Park Phase I within the Zibo High-tech Zone were established online. In addition, representatives issued and signed the Zibo Declaration on the High-quality Development of (Northern) China Pre-prepared Food Industry.

Image Attachments Links:

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425006

Caption: The scene of the conference

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425010

Caption: A representative explaining the overview of the pre-prepared food projects

Link:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=425011

Caption: Attendees tasting pre-prepared dishes



A representative explaining the overview of the pre-prepared food projects

Attendees tasting pre-prepared dishes

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zibo-shandong-accelerates-its-transformation-into-the-biggest-pre-prepared-food-industrial-base-in-northern-china-301582886.html