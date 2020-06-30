Ziggy Alberts Criticised For Seemingly Anti-Vaxx And Anti-5G Lyrics In New Song

Ziggy Alberts recently released his latest single ‘don’t get caught up’ and, after its lyrics circulated internet, he’s now being criticised for allegedly spreading an anti-vaccination message.

The issue was first pointed out by Hayden Davies at Pilerats, who noted that some of the song’s more questionable lyrics include:

“And now they sell immunity too / In pills and pearls and tax/ All our freedoms subdued / Can you believe that we are here still arguing / About the right to choose what we put in our bodies / But you see it’s so easy to do / When bill sells it like its facts /But in fact, it isn’t true”

In addition, the song also references the cost of faster connections, which could be allusion to the anti-5G conspiracy theory that’s been circulating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can you tell me / What’s the cost / For faster connection / What’s exactly the rush?”

Now, people on the internet are condemning Alberts for spreading this message.

So… did anyone clock the new Z*ggy Alberts song as being an anti-vax/anti-5G song? Big ‘yikes’ energy on this one. pic.twitter.com/E9myRI0GTe — Hayden Davies (@haydendavies) June 26, 2020

Me when I discover that Ziggy Alberts, a musician I have never once heard of before and am not entirely convinced is not a fake name people are using as part of a vast and complex troll, is anti-vax: Wow. Ziggy Alberts? Unbelievable. — Joseph Earp (@Joseph_o_Earp) June 29, 2020

How good is Ziggy Alberts releasing an anti vaxxer anthem whilst we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Different gear that lot up in Byron #nigel — Nat Martin (@N_Martin8) June 24, 2020

There’s also a part where he references the lessons we should have learnt in WW2 for a rhyme. Holocaust or 5th generation telecommunications network? Same same hey. — Dave McCarthy (@iamdavemccarthy) June 26, 2020

Well won’t be listening to Ziggy alberts anymore 🚮🚮🚮 — ash (@ashleighkatexx) June 29, 2020

Alberts has yet to respond to the criticism, although it’s also been pointed out that he has pushed similar messages before.

Upon the song’s release, Alberts said in a press statement that the song is about bringing people together.

“I think it’s easy in these times to distance one another for having different views – when really, everyone’s trying to do the right thing,” he said.