Ziggy Alberts Criticised For Seemingly Anti-Vaxx And Anti-5G Lyrics In New Song

Ziggy Alberts recently released his latest single ‘don’t get caught up’ and, after its lyrics circulated internet, he’s now being criticised for allegedly spreading an anti-vaccination message.
The issue was first pointed out by Hayden Davies at Pilerats, who noted that some of the song’s more questionable lyrics include:
“And now they sell immunity too / In pills and pearls and tax/ All our freedoms subdued / Can you believe that we are here still arguing / About the right to choose what we put in our bodies / But you see it’s so easy to do / When bill sells it like its facts /But in fact, it isn’t true”
In addition, the song also references the cost of faster connections, which could be allusion to the anti-5G conspiracy theory that’s been circulating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“Can you tell me / What’s the cost / For faster connection / What’s exactly the rush?”
Now, people on the internet are condemning Alberts for spreading this message.
So… did anyone clock the new Z*ggy Alberts song as being an anti-vax/anti-5G song? Big ‘yikes’ energy on this one. pic.twitter.com/E9myRI0GTe
— Hayden Davies (@haydendavies) June 26, 2020
Me when I discover that Ziggy Alberts, a musician I have never once heard of before and am not entirely convinced is not a fake name people are using as part of a vast and complex troll, is anti-vax: Wow. Ziggy Alberts? Unbelievable.
— Joseph Earp (@Joseph_o_Earp) June 29, 2020
How good is Ziggy Alberts releasing an anti vaxxer anthem whilst we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Different gear that lot up in Byron #nigel
— Nat Martin (@N_Martin8) June 24, 2020
There’s also a part where he references the lessons we should have learnt in WW2 for a rhyme. Holocaust or 5th generation telecommunications network? Same same hey.
— Dave McCarthy (@iamdavemccarthy) June 26, 2020
Well won’t be listening to Ziggy alberts anymore 🚮🚮🚮
— ash (@ashleighkatexx) June 29, 2020
Alberts has yet to respond to the criticism, although it’s also been pointed out that he has pushed similar messages before.
— Jessy (@HoltfreterJessy) June 26, 2020
Upon the song’s release, Alberts said in a press statement that the song is about bringing people together.
“I think it’s easy in these times to distance one another for having different views – when really, everyone’s trying to do the right thing,” he said.