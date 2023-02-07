ZIM Upgrades its Asia-US East Coast ZXB Service

The Upgraded Premium Weekly Service Expands Port Coverage and Introduces New Connections

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today that its ZXB service will undergo a significant restructuring, with a new and improved rotation.

Starting from late February, the ZXB weekly rotation will be:

Jakarta – Laem Chabang– Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Panama Canal – Kingston – Baltimore – Norfolk – New York – Boston – Suez Canal – Jakarta

The upgraded ZXB, operated exclusively by ZIM, is offering the fastest transit time to Baltimore and Boston from all direct ports of loading. In addition, the line offers access to most Midwest destinations through Norfolk and Baltimore. This premium service includes a New York call at Maher terminal and unique direct coverage from Jakarta and Haiphong. ZIM Xpress Baltimore (ZXB) adds a new Kingston, Jamaica, connection from Southeast Asia and South China to ZIM’s Latin America regional network , Philadelphia as well as the US Gulf, and more.

ZXB offers customers a wide range of added advantages, including guaranteed equipment and space, dedicated express queue in Baltimore, expedited connections to inland destinations in the Midwest , and exceptional customer service.

Hani Kalinski, ZIM EVP Pacific Business Unit: “The new and upgraded ZXB is another testimony to our agile, customer-centric approach, aimed at providing streamlined premium services to our customers, as well as responding swiftly to changing market needs. The new ZXB offers more coverage, more connections and more opportunities while maintaining our unique dedicated, personal, and exclusive customer experience.”

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM’s differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com .

Follow us on LinkedIn

ZIM Contact

Media:

Avner Shats

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-4-8652520

shats.avner@zim.com