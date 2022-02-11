Zimmer Biomet Opens ZBEdge Customer Experience Centre in Singapore to Drive Robotics and Medical Technology Transformation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today celebrated the opening of the ZBEdge Customer Experience Centre (CEC), a unique facility located at the company’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore.

The ZBEdge Customer Experience Centre is a state-of-the-art facility that showcases Zimmer Biomet’s latest technologies – ROSA® robotics, mymobility® digital health platform, OrthoIntel intelligence platform, OptiVu™ Mixed Reality along with the company’s legacy orthopaedic implants.

Serving healthcare professionals, business partners and surgeons in Asia Pacific region, the CEC aims to offer a collaborative environment that will enable Zimmer Biomet to partner with healthcare professionals, academic associations and relevant institutions to develop impactful healthcare solutions and to host surgical and clinical trainings leveraging on Zimmer Biomet’s connected technology ecosystem. It is Zimmer Biomet’s first such centre in the region.

“The opening of our Customer Experience Centre marks a great milestone for us. As a global leader in MedTech industry, Zimmer Biomet is committed to the relentless pursuit of innovation to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world,” said Sang Yi, Group President, Asia Pacific. “Our ZBEdge Customer Experience Centre provides a truly unique environment for collaboration with Zimmer Biomet’s business partners where we can facilitate training and educational opportunities. This is our commitment to offer personalized experiences and to deliver improved patients’ outcomes.”

“The CEC will operate as the interface between healthcare professionals and Zimmer Biomet Institute through engaging and interactive trainings across all product portfolios, combining the strengths of the company’s latest services and technologies to enhance their learning journey with ease and efficiency,” Clarence Ngui, Regional Vice President Regional Medical Education APAC, “We look forward to working closely with all customers and business partners to fully realize the transformative potential that the centre can bring.”

