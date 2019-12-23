Zoë Kravitz Recounts Her Top 5 Heartbreaks in the Teaser for Hulu’s High Fidelity
We all love a little music to go along with our heartbreaks, and Hulu’s upcoming original offering promises a healthy helping of both. The gender-swapped High Fidelity TV reboot stars Zoë Kravitz as Rob (originally played by Links”>John Cusack in the 2000 film), a record store owner in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Brooklyn and compulsive list maker. The teaser gives us a brief look at Rob’s everyday life — as well as how effortlessly Kravitz embodies the spirit of the ultracool, “unpretentious” record shop owner — before diving into the nitty-gritty: her dismal love life.
Rob revisits her top five past romantic relationships while facing her one true love back on home turf, and trying to get over him once and for all. The show also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and hails from TV writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka. Check out the delightful preview above and get ready to fall in love on Feb. 14 — how appropriate.