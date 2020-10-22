Zoe Tay Becomes A Wax Artist as She Unveils Her New Look imageedit_2.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

MediaCorp Ah Jie returns to Madame Tussauds to celebrate 6th anniversary

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October 2020 – Six years ago, the MediaCorp Ah Jie Zoe Tay unveiled her wax figure at the grand opening of Madame Tussauds Singapore and today, she unveiled a new restyle for her wax twin. The figure originally created in 2014, is now wearing the look of Star Search Finals 2019, proudly sponsored by Versace.

Besides seeing her restyled figure for the first time, Zoe also got her hands on a newly launched experience at Madame Tussauds called “Behind The Magic” where she tried out wax shaping, oil painting and hair insertion!

“When Madame Tussauds reached out to me if I would like to change the look of my twin, I thought why not, and decided to go for this timeless look! I remember the sitting very clearly and how meticulous the wax making process was. It was a great surprise that I actually could get my hands on a small bit of the process of making a wax figure. It was unreal to see how hairs are actually inserted, it was definitely an eye-opening experience!” said Zoe Tay.

Her figure is a permanent figure in Singapore. Other homegrown stars and local personalities include JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, former Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his wife, film-maker Jack Neo and actor-host Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang). Besides the A-listers, Madame Tussauds Singapore is the home for many world leaders, sports legends, Bollywood & Hollywood celebs and Marvel Super Heroes! The attraction continues adding new figures and experiences every year.