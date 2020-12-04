“Zoey Taberna nagpasalamat sa patuloy na nanalangin sa kanyang paggaling”

Ikinwento ng anak ng broadcaster na si Anthony Taberna na si Zoey kung paano niya nalaman na siya ay maysakit na leukemia at paano niya nilalakasan ang loob para labanan ito.

Ginunita ni Zoey Taberna ang kanyang journey sa pakikipaglaban sa sakit na leukemia o cancer of the blood cells sa pamamagitan ng isang mahabang Instagram post. Nagsimulang maramdaman ni Zoey ang sintomas ng kanyang sakit noong nakaraang taon — Dec. 2, 2019.

Si Zoey, 12 years old, ay panganay na anak ng broadcaster na si Anthony Taberna at businesswoman na si Rossel Taberna.

Sa post ni Zoey (@azasiazoey1011) sa Instagram ay ibinahagi niya ang pinagdadaanan habang nakikipagbalaban sa cancer.

Simulang bahagi ng IG post ni Zoey (published as is), “I can’t believe its already been a year aaaa. One year ago today, I was rushed to the hospital at 2am because I couldn’t walk and my legs were so painful. We had no idea on what was happening to me.”

Pagkatapos ng series of medical tests ay natuklasang merong leukemia si Zoey.

“At first, we thought I had a problem with my bones. but after running multiple tests, I was diagnosed with bone marrow disease, which ended up to be leukemia.

“I was very scared. just the word ‘leukemia’ itself made me so afraid. especially since I had to undergo chemotherapy. I needed to chop off all my hair. and that made me very insecure and sad all the time. I STAYED STRONG.”

Sa naging post ni Ka Tunying few days ago, bilib siya sa lakas ng loob ng kanyang panganay na kahit alam niyang nagdurugo ang puso ay nananatiling matatag.

“I really thought my life would already end there. but no. I stayed strong and did my best,” dugtong na post ni Zoey.

Nagpasalamat din ang bata sa mga Kapamilyang nagpapatatag ng kanyang loob sa pinagdadaanang pagsubok.

“I want to say thank to everyone who helped me. first, to Doctor Allan Racho, along with the other doctors and nurses who handles me in the hospital. I also want to say thank (you to) my friends. Thank you enzo, julius, gian, clive, dillon, rasheed, lia, raizel, arianne, margaux, clara & sam, (there’s a lot more but I can’t mention you all HAHAHA) for always comforting me and trying your best to not make me feel left out, especially when I just studied from home cause I wasn’t allowed to go to school. Thanks also for always making kwento and always giving time for me even if you guys are busy.

“Thank you also to my family and family friends for always sending love and prayers to me. thank you din po for always caring for me and making me happy. I also want to thank ate ana who took care for me ever since i was a baby and still takes care of me until now.”

Nagbigay din siya ng mensahe sa mga magulang na palaging nakaalalay sa kanya.

Sabi niya, “Next, I want to thank my parents. Thank you mom and dad for helping me always. thank you for listening to me when I am having a hard time.

“Thank you po for working hard for me and our whole family. I know you have problems now but I’m sure you will overcome them very soon!”

Mensahe naman niya sa kapatid na si Helga, “I also want to thank my sister, helga. I know I always fight and argue with you but I hope you know that I am very grateful for you.

“Thank you for taking care of me when I’m not feeling well. Thank you for listening to me when I am overthinking or when I am having a hard time expressing my feelings. thank you din for always having my back.”

Maging ang Diyos ay hindi rin niya nakalimutang pasalamatan.

“Lastly and most importantly, I want to say thank you to God. For guiding me and helping me throughout all the hardships I have been through.

“Like our executive minister, Ka Eduardo Manalo said when he prayed for me, God will heal me. and He really did. I am a lot better now than I was before. special thanks din po kay Ka Rommel and Tita Jen dahil araw araw niyo po akong pinahiran ng langis,” lahad pa ni Zoey.

Ang buong pamilya ni Anthony Taberna ay aktibong kaanib ng Iglesia Ni Cristo.

Sa huling bahagi ng kanyang post ay pinasalamatan din ni Zoey ang mga taong patuloy na nagdarasal sa kanyang paggaling.

Aniya, “This has been very difficult, but I have learned a lot from this experience. again, thank you all for caring for me and for supporting me.

“I couldn’t have done it without you all! thank you for making me feel loved and for helping me stay strong. I love you all so much. stay safe everyoneee!”