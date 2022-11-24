ZOLOZ ranked among Top 100 RiskTech Providers in the 2023 Chartis RiskTech100® Annual Report

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ZOLOZ, a global leading technology service provider of AI-powered Digital Identity Verification Solution, has been recognized by Chartis Research as one of the top 100 RiskTech providers in the world.

RiskTech100® is acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. Rankings are based on classifications including functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation, and focus on solutions, industry segments and success factors.

“Zoloz is a strong new entrant to the RiskTech100 this year, on the back of a complete KYC solution and APAC geographic focus,” said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. “Part of the strength of its solution is based on the effective use of technologies such as explainable AI and penetration attack detection, which will help to secure its place in the market.”

“With our innovative technologies and deep industry insights, ZOLOZ helped more than 70 partners in more than 14 countries and regions including China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines in their digital transformation journeys, providing security, assurance and trusted solutions,” said Yuan Yuan (Ida), Business Director of ZOLOZ.

Major e-wallet operators and financial institutions including GCash in the Philippines, TnGD and Maybank in Malaysia, Dana in Indonesia, TrueMoney in Thailand, and Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, use ZOLOZ’s e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) solutions. The adoption of ZOLOZ’s e-KYC solutions helps clients reduce end user authentication time from days to around three minutes, while improving the authentication success rate from 65% to above 90%.

To read the entire report, click here.

About ZOLOZ

ZOLOZ is a global leading technology service provider of AI-powered Digital Identity Verification Solution. ZOLOZ is committed to supporting clients to make trust simple throughout the full circle of serving end users, from remote account opening to on-going transaction protection. ZOLOZ’s world leading digital identity products, powered by proprietary anti-spoofing algorithms, have been widely used by financial institutions to meet compliance requirements including KYC and AML, as well as detect transactional anomalies and precent fraud. ZOLOZ is in compliance with key industry standards, including PCI-DSS, ISO27001, and ISO27701.In 2022, ZOLOZ completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit process, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

