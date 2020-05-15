“Zsa Zsa Padilla and fiancé’s home in Makati is a dream for every glass house lover”

Zsa Zsa Padilla and her fiancé’s house offers solitude.

For those who dream of having a glass house with high ceilings in the future, Zsa Zsa Padilla and fiancé Conrad Onglao’s Makati residence is definitely the perfect abode to draw inspiration from.

Back in 2015, Zsa Zsa Padilla opened to the public her private space through the now-defunct ABS-CBN morning talk show Kris TV.

With the house having a welcoming and vibrant vibe, visitors of the couple would definitely feel homey once they step inside the elegantly-designed structure. Not to mention the greeneries surrounding the house which make those who visit it feel like they are outside the Metro.

The Asian-inspired four-story house which Conrad himself designed is full of glass panels that allow light to enter all over the place. On top of that, it has a roof deck that offers a nice view of the Makati skyline.

When it comes to safety, Zsa Zsa and Conrad have nothing to worry about even if there are no gates as a smart security system is installed outside their house.

See the videos below:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Conrad, an architect, has a wide range of clients including the Ayalas, Sharon Cuneta, and Imee Marcos, among others.

The Kapamilya singer, a lover of nature, also owns a farm with Conrad in Quezon.

They have been together since 2014.