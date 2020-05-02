“Zsa Zsa Padilla becomes a “one-man team” for her ASAP Natin ‘To performance”

Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla expressed her appreciation for their production team at ASAP Natin ‘To as she tried to record her own performance at home.

This COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed people’s routines.

As such, for those in the showbiz industry, artists are required to record performances from the comfort of the homes, which means they will need to do everything from styling to directing themselves.

Such was the case of Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla who expressed her appreciation for their recording studio’s technicians at ASAP Natin ‘To as she tried to record her own performance at home.

“Hello! Long time no post! At mukhang tao ulit ako today bilang taping day namin for ASAP NATIN ‘TO. Sobra kong na appreciate ang mga technician sa recording studio kasi literal na pinagpawisan ako kagabi sa pagaaral kung paano makapag record. Nahuli na ako sa mga kasamahan ko!!! 😂 Last week na realize ko na ako na Lang ang tunug “bahay” hahaha!” she said in an Instagram post.

Further, she said she sought the help of people and even YouTube so she could pull it off. “Kaya buong lakas loob akong nagpaturo sa mga sumusunod: Teacher Annie of Company, Erik Santos at ang aming musical director na si Homer Flores. Pag di ko pa din maintindihan, consult naman ako sa YouTube. Ayun, sa wakas nakapag record na din ako!!!”

In the end, Zsa Zsa said that she was able to be a “one-man team” for the show, and that she misses everyone working in the production. “So ganun na nga, twing taping day namin, lahat kami balik sa simpleng pamumuhay. Walang style team!!! Although miss ko na silang lahat, guys!!! Huhuhu Ako na mismo make up artist, hairstylist, stylist, lights man, sound engineer, PA, camera woman, director. Halos lahat ng sulok ng bahay ay nabuhayan at nailawan ko na!!! 😂 hahaha! May natitira pang ilang sulok, wag kayong magalala. #asapnatinto #home #workfromhome Thanks to @ogiealcasid for my recording equipment!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”