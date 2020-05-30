“Zsa Zsa Padilla celebrates birthday in quarantine”

Zsa Zsa Padilla took to social media to share her birthday celebration.

Although Metro Manila is still under enhanced community quarantine, this did not stop Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla from celebrating her birthday on a positive note.

On Instagram on Thursday, May 28, she posted a photo of her from 35 years ago, side by side with her picture from the present time.

She said, “Old me, me Now. Funny how the younger me is the old me in this frame. Sometimes, you just have to look at things differently. Same pose. 35 years apart. Thank you, God for another year! #56 #goldengirl #almostdiamond #birthday#birthdaygirl”

Likewise, Zsa Zsa posted snippets from her birthday celebration, which she livestreamed. In the pictures, she is seen having a hearty luncheon with partner Conrad Onglao.

“Thanks to everyone for making this birthday very memorable. Love to all,” she wrote in the caption.