“Zsa Zsa Padilla hosts Christmas party for Lucban farm employees”
Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla took to Instagram to share photos from a Christmas party she hosted for the employees of her two-hectare farm in Lucban, Quezon Province over the weekend.
“Thanks for all the hard work!”
Veteran singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla made this statement on Instagram as she shared photos from a Christmas party she hosted for the employees of her two-hectare farm in Lucban, Quezon Province over the weekend.
“Casa Esperanza and Esperanza Farms Christmas party. Merry Christmas to all our employees,” she added as caption.
Also present in the celebration was Zsa Zsa’s longtime boyfriend and co-owner, architect Conrad Onglao.
Currently, construction of their dream farm house is still ongoing. In an Instagram post, Zsa Zsa revealed that she and Conrad have been working on the property since March this year.
“It’s super exciting to see a property develop. When we bought it, it was just untamed land but we relied more on our ‘gut feel’ about the place. We are grateful to build this dream project together… for us, and for our family,” she said.