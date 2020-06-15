“Zsa Zsa Padilla on ASAP’s comeback: ‘I’m so happy to be singing for you again’”

Zsa Zsa Padilla took to social media to write an emotional post following her return to ASAP.

Zsa Zsa Padilla could not help but be emotional as she returned to perform on the ASAP stage.

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote how ASAP means so much to her and said that she is elated to sing for the Kapamilya viewers again.

“How do I begin this letter? I want to let you know how much this show means to me. It’s already ingrained in every fiber of my being. My children have used our dressing rooms as their playground. Years and years of Sundays spent with the best singers, dancers and hosts in the country. We’ve got the best team of musicians, director, choreographer and production heads and staff,” she remarked.

Zsa Zsa added that despite the challenges in recent months, the whole ASAP team chose to give their best for its viewers.

“In all my years with ASAP, I thought we had already gone through the best and worst of times. Now this time it’s a little different… but we thrive… we give our all, because YOU deserve so much. We love you, Kapamilya. I’m so happy to be singing for you again. Thank you for making our Sundays complete,” she said.

