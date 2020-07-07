“Zsa Zsa Padilla reveals daughter Nicole has a health condition”

Zsa Zsa Padilla shares that her daughter Nicole was rushed to the hospital because of an increase in heart rate.

Zsa Zsa Padilla revealed that her daughter Nicole has a health condition. In an interview with Ruffa Gutierrez for the online show Love Thy Chika , the singer shared that her daughter was admitted to the hospital this year because of an increase in heart rate.

“She just sent me a text. Sabi niya, ‘Mama, my heart rate is so fast.’ Sabi ko, ‘Where are you?’ Sabi niya, ‘I’m home.’ Sabi ko, ‘I’m going to get you. I will pick you up and I will bring you to the hospital,’” Zsa Zsa shared.

The singer admitted that she became very emotional when she brought Nicole to the hospital.

“When you break down, magbe-breakdown din ‘yung anak mo at nenerbyosin din so you have to be strong. Luckily, napakapuno ng ER nung araw na ‘yun, at may COVID na nun. Swerte lang kami na hindi pa lockdown,” she stated.

The Kapamilya star further relayed, “I think they already knew na nagkakaroon siya ng thyroid blast or thyroid storm. And it’s very deadly, that’s what they say kasi lahat na ng sintomas lalabas na. May fever ka, ‘yung heart rate mo mabilis, hindi ka makahinga.”

According to Zsa Zsa, Nicole was almost admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) that time.

“Noong sinabi nila una na sa telemetry unit ilalagay which is parang imo-monitor ‘yung heart, familiar naman ako doon kasi na-bypass si Dolphy. Maya-maya sinabi, ilalagay na siya sa ICU. So buti na lang dumating ‘yung boyfriend niya at si Conrad (Onglao) so sabi ko I’m just going to go to the bathroom. When I went to the bathroom, doon na ako umiyak.”

“I prayed so hard. Paglabas ko, they said she’s already responding to the medication so she doesn’t have to be in the ICU. Sa regular room na lang siya,” she said.

Zsa Zsa shared that Nicole is presently taking medications and that the latter will decide soon if she will undergo radiation or surgery.