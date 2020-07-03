“Zsa Zsa Padilla shares her Kapamilya story: ‘I can’t imagine my life without ABS-CBN’”

ASAP performer Zsa Zsa Padilla looks back on her years with late partner Dolphy and her home network.

With the implementation of the ABS-CBN closure last May and the subsequent closure of Sky Direct and TV Plus earlier this week, more and more Kapamilya celebrities have come out to show their solidarity for their home network of many years.

ASAP singer and actress Zsa Zsa Padilla posted throwback photos on the set with the Philippines’ King of Comedy Dolphy who passed away in 2012. Prior to joining showbiz, Zsa Zsa performed with the iconic OPM band Hotdog in the ‘70s before going solo in the ‘80s. She first worked with Dolphy on the set of her first movie role, Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay, and he later became her life partner for more than 20 years and with whom she has two daughters with, Zia and Nicole.

Zsa Zsa posted her heartfelt story on her Instagram account last July 2. She wrote, “I can’t imagine my life without ABS-CBN. I’ve been with the station for many, many years. Half of my career has been spent in its studios doing ASAP, talk shows like MORNING GIRLS, talent searches STAR IN A MILLION and BORN DIVA, countless teleseryes, movies and musical specials.

“My children and I would even accompany Dolphy during his taping of HOME ALONG DA RILES which ran for 11 years. Dolphy used to tell me stories about his shows and personal relationship with Kapitan Geny and how they started in his studios in the Bay Area where the station was originally located. When you visit ABS-CBN, you will be brought to their theater named after him, the DOLPHY THEATER.

“Needless to say, ABS-CBN is not only a workplace for me. It’s HOME. It’s where I grew up and reached out to our Filipino audience here and abroad. It’s how they got to know me better not only as an artist but as a person. It’s a place where I’ve learned to work with the best talents in the industry. It’s a place where I’ve gained friends. It is where I have become a KAPAMILYA.

“I will forever be grateful to ABS-CBN. Not only for believing in me and all its artists, but for the service it has brought Filipinos worldwide. It has been a dependable source of news, information and entertainment for many years. I cannot imagine life without it. Life without ABS-CBN will never be the same. #weneedabscbn #ibalikangabscbn How has ABS-CBN influenced your life? We would like to hear from you, Kapamilya. Please share your stories with us using these hashtags. Love and light to everyone.”