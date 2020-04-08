“Zsa Zsa Padilla suffers from food poisoning, recovering well”

Zsa Zsa Padilla had her followers worried on Tuesday, April 7, after she revealed on social media that she suffered from food poisoning.

“Hello. Had food poisoning last night,” she said through an Instagram Story.

“Grabe how sensitive my tummy gets from too much antibiotics use. I need to take more probiotics,” she added.

The Divine Diva, however, assured fans that they have nothing to worry about as she’s already feeling better after the incident.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Zsa Zsa wearing a sweater her daughter, singer-host Karylle, gave her.

“Always comforts me when I wear it,” she said.

(Screenshot from Fashion Pulis)

Currently, Zsa Zsa is on self-quarantine after the government ordered strict home confinement in all households in Metro Manila and the whole of Luzon to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).