ZTE partners with KDDI to unveil new 5G smartphones in Japan

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that it will unveil the new product series ZTE a1 in Japan, in cooperation with the leading local operator KDDI in 2020. The new 5G smartphone will be compatible with both SA and NSA modes, featuring 6.5-inch display, AI quad shooting system and a 32MP selfie camera.



ZTE a1

In the 5G era, the two parties will team up to develop the consumer-centric 5G smartphones in a bid to meet the emerging personalized demands of the local users along with the 5G network deployment in Japan. In 2020, ZTE will launch nearly 10 5G smartphones worldwide, and a total of over 15 5G terminal devices.

In addition to KDDI, ZTE has also cooperated with SoftBank in Japan to launch the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G in March 2020. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has been available in more than 10 countries on a global scale, and is recognized as the first 5G smartphone commercially available in Northern Europe, Middle East and China.

“ZTE is committed to meeting the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users and consumers in multiple service scenarios, and empowering hundreds of industries with a complete 5G terminal devices portfolio,” said Xu Feng, SVP of ZTE Corporation and President of Mobile Device Division. “We’re in close cooperation with top operators worldwide, including KDDI and SoftBank, to find out and meet the true needs of consumers in the local market.”

Following the launch of the new 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 11 5G in China on March 23, ZTE has further extended its product portfolio and its global presence in the 5G terminal devices segment. To date, ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 30 global operators in the 5G terminal field.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE’s strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

