Zubiri asks parties to ‘adopt’ him as he files COC for reelection; Villar also eyes Senate seat

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri. FILE PHOTO

SEN.Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri seeks reelection for the 2022 elections, after filing his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator as an independent candidate.

He said that he hopes various parties will again adopt him for the upcoming polls, after the slate of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd and Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has expressed their intent to support his senatorial bid.

“I am running as an independent, I filed as an independent. Noong 2016, ako rin ay nagfile bilang isang independent candidate, nanalo po tayo bilang isang independente. Ang loyalty ko po ay nasa taong-bayan, hindi lamang sa isang partido … I wish other parties will adopt me, adaptable naman ako. (In 2016, I also filed as an independent candidate and won as such. My loyalty is to the people, not to a single party. I wish other parties will adopt me, as I am an adaptable person),” said Zubiri.

Meanwhile, ex-Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Mark Villar also formalized his senatorial bid as he filed his CoC.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar. Contributed Photo

Villar announced that he resigned as DPWH chief this Wednesday.

In 2016, Villar also resigned as a district representative of Las Piñas City to join the Cabinet of President Duterte.