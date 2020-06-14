Zubiri hits plan to tax online sellers: It’s heartless

MANILA, Philippines – The plan to tax micro and small online businesses is not only insensitive but totally unnecessary, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said.

“First of all, many of these online sellers are trying to survive during this time of a pandemic and to harass them on their last means of income is heartless to say the least. Those with devious minds planning these tax schemes will have little or no support at the Senate for these measures,” stressed Zubiri, the Senate Majority Leader.

“I myself, together with like minded senators will make sure of that and instead propose that we tax heavily the Pogo (Philippine offshore gaming operators) industry that’s growing within our country like a virus. Let’s slap a heavy excise or franchise tax on top of the income tax charged to them,” stressed Zubiri.

“Why make our small enterprising and entrepreneurial Pinoys suffer from the threat of taxation and allow foreign Pogo operators to operate while evading or under paying their taxes,” he asked.

While admitting that the government needs to boost its revenue collection, Zubiri also underscored that specific industries need government.

“We understand that our government needs revenue but we must focus on what’s important, on which industry needs government support to survive as well as which industry could share the burden. Definitely taxing small online businesses is not the answer.”

