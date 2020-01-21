Zubiri pushes for creation of Department of Disaster Resilience

MANILA, Philippines—Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said the country could not afford to be “reactive” in its approach to natural disasters as it would not only cost money but people’s lives as well, as he pushed for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience.

“We lose money; worse yet, we lose lives,” Zubiri said in a privilege speech on Monday.

Taking note of the numerous calamities that visited the country recently, including the quakes in Mindanao and Taal’s eruption, the senator said it was “absolutely necessary to bring disaster resilience up to the level of the Cabinet … [so that people will] “easily know where to go to in times of calamities and which agency is responsible for providing assistance and guidance to them.”

Zubiri also underscored the need for the Department of Public Works and Highways to consider topography and geohazards in constructing government projects.

