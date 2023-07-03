Zymedi announced their collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute through a CTA CRADA to develop ZMA001 mAb, a potential treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), a rare, female predominant disease

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Zymedi, a Korean biotech venture-backed company, announced the signing of a clinical Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop ZMA001 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The CRADA between Zymedi and the NHLBI will enable the organizations to collaborate together to advance the development of ZMA001. Zymedi will work with clinical investigators and researchers of the Intramural NIH PAH Translational Research Team to conduct a Phase 1, First-in-Human Clinical Trial in healthy volunteers.

“We are excited to collaborate with the NIH to advance the development of ZMA001 for PAH,” said Dr. Sunghoon Kim, CEO and Founder of Zymedi. “The NHLBI and the NIH Clinical Center are world-renowned institutions with a wealth of clinical expertise and resources, and we believe that this collaboration has the potential to bring meaningful benefit to patients in need.”

“Discovery and development of new and more effective therapies for PAH remains an unmet need. Therefore, ZMA001,a novel monoclonal antibody targeting pathways thought to play a key role in PAH pathogenesis, may contribute to meeting this important goal.,” said Jason Elinoff, MD, co-director of the NHLBI Translational Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Program and NHLBI Principal Investigator of the upcoming Phase 1 study. “This collaborative research partnership will initially focus on establishing the safety of this agent in humans. Correlative research studies from this trial as well as future planned trials will be aimed at exploring whether ZMA001 will halt or reverse disease progression in PAH.”

The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Zymedi

Zymedi is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to discovering and developing innovative treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.